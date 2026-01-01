Hempfield Township man charged in killing of man found with his wife

A Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, man was arrested after police say he admitted to 911 that he had killed a man after seeing him with his wife in their home.

"I walked in on my wife with another man, and I killed him," Robert Naugle told 911 when he made the call around 8:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, according to the criminal complaint.

Naugle admitted to investigators that he shot and killed James Thomas with a Glock 19 pistol, according to the complaint. Naugle's wife told investigators he had filed for divorce from her in November, but had only moved out two days before the shooting.

"They had kids, too," said neighbor Jim Laffin. "It's a shame. This time of year, it's hard on people."

Naugle had spoken to his wife earlier in the day about visiting the home on New Year's Eve, but his wife cancelled their plans, he told investigators. Naugle went to the house anyway, went inside, and saw Thomas with his wife, the criminal complaint said.

Naugle fired approximately 10 rounds at Thomas, the complaint said.

"Sometimes, I guess people don't have time to think," Laffin said.

Naugle called 911 and told officers he checked Thomas' pulse, and he was dead. Naugle has been charged with criminal homicide.

"Life can twist you up sometimes, buddy, and then, do the best you can," Laffin said. "I mean, it's, it's horrible. It just doesn't happen up here. It's a small, little cul-de-sac with a couple of houses."

The home is located on Hugh Street. Laffin said police were there until around 6 a.m.

"I pray for the family and the kids. That's the big thing here. Everyone has to think about that this time of year," Laffin said.