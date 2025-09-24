Former Westmoreland County Meineke employee accused of forging, cashing $43K worth of checks

A former employee at a Meineke in Westmoreland County is facing charges after police said he forged and cashed dozens of checks totaling $43,000.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyberius Washinski of Greensburg is facing felony charges of theft, forgery, receiving stolen property and access device fraud, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

The DA's office said the investigation into Washinski began after North Huntingdon police were contacted by the owner of the Meineke Car Care Center on Route 30 after learning multiple fraudulent checks from the business were cashed and deposited.

Investigators discovered that all of the fraudulent checks were issued in 2021 but were altered to have dates in 2024 or 2025, and all of them were made payable to Washinski.

While most of the checks were mobile deposits, police said they were able to narrow down deposit locations and partial account numbers.

Police said they also got surveillance video from bank branches where Washinski deposited the checks. Detectives said they determined the images matched tattoos on Washinski's hand and the truck he was driving.

In total, police said Washinksi forged and cashed more than 80 checks, totaling over $43,000.