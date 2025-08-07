Watch CBS News
Local News

Wanted man captured after hours long search throughout parts of Westmoreland County

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Robbery suspect arrested after escaping Westmoreland County Sheriff's deputies
Robbery suspect arrested after escaping Westmoreland County Sheriff's deputies 00:27

A man who was wanted by law enforcement was captured Wednesday evening after an hours long search throughout parts of Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office said that Donald Sciulli was captured at a home in Herminie after he escaped deputies who had followed him to an ice cream stand near Greensburg. 

The sheriff's office said that Sciulli, 42, Had a felony warrant out of Allegheny County for assault, robbery, and strangulation and deputies followed tracked him to the Tastyland along Business Rt. 66 in Hempfield Township around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. 

img-5806.jpg
The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office says that a man wanted for assault out of Allegheny County was captured after an hours long search that started near Greensburg.  Submitted

When law enforcement officers approached him, Sciulli took off and prompted deputies to establish a perimeter. Sciulli was believed to have escaped the area through the woods before the perimeter was established. 

The sheriff's office said later in the evening, they learned information that led them to the home in Herminie where they believed Sciulli was.

When deputies arrived, Sciulli initially resisted, pushed a door closed before going to an upstairs bedroom, and was later taken into custody without incident.

Sciulli is now being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and is expected to face new charges for fleeing and resisting. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue