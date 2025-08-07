Wanted man captured after hours long search throughout parts of Westmoreland County

A man who was wanted by law enforcement was captured Wednesday evening after an hours long search throughout parts of Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office said that Donald Sciulli was captured at a home in Herminie after he escaped deputies who had followed him to an ice cream stand near Greensburg.

The sheriff's office said that Sciulli, 42, Had a felony warrant out of Allegheny County for assault, robbery, and strangulation and deputies followed tracked him to the Tastyland along Business Rt. 66 in Hempfield Township around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

When law enforcement officers approached him, Sciulli took off and prompted deputies to establish a perimeter. Sciulli was believed to have escaped the area through the woods before the perimeter was established.

The sheriff's office said later in the evening, they learned information that led them to the home in Herminie where they believed Sciulli was.

When deputies arrived, Sciulli initially resisted, pushed a door closed before going to an upstairs bedroom, and was later taken into custody without incident.

Sciulli is now being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and is expected to face new charges for fleeing and resisting.