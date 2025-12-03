Westmoreland County man sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at State Police troopers

A man from Westmoreland County has been sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at Pennsylvania State Police troopers last winter in East Huntingdon Township.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Tuesday that James Miller, 63, has been sentenced to 22 to 44 years in state prison in connection with shooting at two state troopers and also firing shots into a neighbor's home last January.

Miller was convicted by a jury earlier earlier this year on 18 counts including aggravated assault and shooting at law enforcement officers.

Last January, State Police troopers were called to a home along Cedar Drive for reports of gunshots and when they arrived in the area, troopers said they spotted a man, later identified as Miller, who was armed with an assault rifle.

A man accused of shooting at two Pennsylvania State Police troopers last winter has been sentenced to 22 to 44 years in prison. KDKA

Troopers ordered Miller to drop the rifle, but Miller fired shots and troopers returned fire, hitting Miller in the chest.

A neighbor told KDKA that it wasn't the first time law enforcement officers had been called to the home.