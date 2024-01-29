Rifle-wielding man shot by state police in East Huntingdon Township; state police investigating

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot by state police on Sunday night in Westmoreland County.

State police were called to Cedar Drive in East Huntington Township just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

State police were called to Cedar Drive in East Huntingdon Township just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday over reports of gunshots and a damaged window at a home.

While searching the area, state police said troopers spotted a man armed with an assault rifle.

The troopers ordered him to drop the rifle, but the man fired shots and state police returned fire, state police said. The man was hit in the torso. The 61-year-old man, later identified as James Miller Jr., was last listed in serious condition.

One neighbor said law enforcement officers have been called to the area before.

"Constantly," Gregg Thompson, a neighbor, said. "State police have been down there several times. I can't stress enough that it's going to be quiet without him in the area for a good while."

No other injuries were reported. State police continue to investigate the incident. Miller is expected to face multiple criminal counts.

The troopers involved are on paid administrative leave.