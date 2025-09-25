Westmoreland County man charged in overdose deaths gave drugs to girlfriend and inmate, officials say

A man is charged with causing two overdose deaths after investigators said he gave his girlfriend fentanyl and then smuggled drugs into the Westmoreland County Prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Davi Roman was charged after a presentment before Westmoreland County's Grand Jury, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The investigation began after New Kensington police responded to a home on Kenneth Avenue for an overdose in September of 2023. When police got there, they said they found Shaunna Thomas dead. Roman, her boyfriend, was arrested because prosecutors said he had outstanding warrants.

While Roman was strip-searched and scanned upon intake, staff said he was belligerent and non-compliant. Investigators said Roman could be seen on surveillance video "fidgeting," but when staff searched his cell, they didn't find any contraband.

Before his bail was posted and he was released, prosecutors said Roman was seen on surveillance video shaking another inmate's hand, which is when investigators believe he passed on the drugs.

Hours after Roman was released, the DA's office said seven inmates showed signs of "opioid ingestion." One inmate, whose name wasn't released, couldn't be revived and died, authorities said.

Detectives said several inmates told them they believed Roman had smuggled in the drugs, which were traded and sold within the block of the jail.

Prosecutors say Roman was responsible for the deaths of the inmate and Thomas.

Roman was arraigned on Thursday and denied bail.

"This is the intended purpose of why we convened a grand jury in this county: to hear complex and complicated cases like this one," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. "I commend the jurors for their time, dedication, and consideration in recommending these criminal charges."