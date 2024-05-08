Westmoreland County home now uninhabitable after lightning strike causes fire

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters battled flames at a home along Lentz Road in Unity Township early on Wednesday morning.

The intense flames could be seen shooting from the home around 3:30 a.m. and it's believed that the flames were caused by a lightning strike during the intense overnight storms.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha tells KDKA that the homeowner heard a loud bang and then saw smoke coming from the closet in a second-floor bedroom.

All three people inside were jolted away by the loud sound and were able to escape safely without injury.

The chief also said that based on evidence of bricks falling from the chimney and other factors, they believe the fire was indeed caused by a lightning strike.

As of this morning, the home is no longer inhabitable.

We will have more on this story on KDKA-TV News at Noon.