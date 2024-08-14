Westmoreland County's high-speed internet project is ahead of schedule

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- For daily life anymore, having access to reliable high-speed internet is essential and Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas says that for his county, that access should be the same for everyone no matter where they live.

Because of this, for the last several months, some 30 miles of fiberoptic cable have been laid in remote areas of three Westmoreland townships.

"By the end of this year, if all things hold, more than 400 homes in rural areas of Derry Township, Fairfield and Ligonier, will have access to high-speed internet for the first time. It is very exciting," said Kopas.

What's also exciting is that this project is currently running ahead of schedule and its $3.5 million price tag is not coming at a cost to local taxpayers.

This expansion of Westmoreland's high-speed internet service is being funded in part by the $105 million that the county received from the federal government in the American Rescue Plan back in 2021. And while the county is using that ARP money for internet expansion projects such as these, it is also looking to help local townships and municipalities with streamlining certifications for those communities who want further improvements to their broadband programs.

Kopas says that there are still some 20 more miles of cable to be laid before this project is completed, but he says that while they are still working to bring the entire county online, all homes at this point should have internet access, just like they have access to water and sewage.

"You know, really high-speed internet is the new utility of the 21st century," Kopas said. "It is absolutely imperative that we do everything we can and with available resources to help communities."

More high-speed internet projects are in the works for Westmoreland County in the very near future.