Westmoreland County commissioners accept state loan amid budget impasse

As Pennsylvania reaches 126 days without a state budget, its 67 individual counties are still obligated by state law to pay for certain services available to their residents.

The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners worked to bridge that gap Monday by agreeing to accept a loan of $11.6 million from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, a decision the board says is necessary to provide funding through the end of the year.

"It's really a shame we had to do this because the state Legislature refuses to do its job," said county commissioner Ted Kopas. "We're not walking away from our responsibilities, even though the state seems content to do so."

About $104 million of Westmoreland County's $452 million budget is provided by state funding, which is needed for programs that provide services for the elderly, child welfare and behavioral health. The loan, which will require the county to pay 4.5% interest, will keep those programs funded.

"The county's end right now is paying our bills, keeping the lights on and making sure we take care of those in need. So, we're making tough decisions, unfortunately," said county commission chairman Sean Kertes. "We must provide those services, so this money is a bridge loan that will help us continue to provide those services continuously through the end of the year."

While Kertes said he believes there will eventually be an agreement on a state budget in Harrisburg, he's also grateful the three-person county board agreed that this was the best course of action in the meantime.

"We'd rather, as a board, be proactive and make decisions that will not impact our residents in Westmoreland County versus sit back, wait, then make a decision," he said.

In September, county commissioners implemented a hiring freeze to reduce expenses due to the state budget impasse. A month later, 125 employees were furloughed. Kopas and Kertes both say that if a new budget isn't passed by the end of the year, they may be forced to do so again, in addition to possibly borrowing more money from a private bank or even closing the county courthouse one day per week.

"Hopefully it doesn't come to that," said Kopas. "The longer this goes on, the more unknowns come about.

"We are running out of money. The situation is crucial, and the legislature needs to act responsibly once and for all. This has gone on way too damn long."