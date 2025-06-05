Watch CBS News
Westmoreland County caretaker accused of knocking elderly stroke survivor out of wheelchair

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
A Westmoreland County woman called 911 for help after alleging that her caretaker knocked her out of her wheelchair. 

That caretaker, Nicole Crusan, is now facing multiple charges, including felony assault. 

The victim was a 71-year-old stroke survivor who called police on Monday and claimed that Crusan pulled her out of her wheelchair and began to drag her around by her hair. 

According to doctors, the incident left the victim with bruising and a head injury. 

Crusan is employed by a homecare company called Care Sphere. 

We have reached out to the company for comment and will have more on this story on KDKA-TV News at 4, 5, and 6:00. 

