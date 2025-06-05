Westmoreland County caretaker accused of knocking elderly stroke survivor out of wheelchair

A Westmoreland County woman called 911 for help after alleging that her caretaker knocked her out of her wheelchair.

That caretaker, Nicole Crusan, is now facing multiple charges, including felony assault.

The victim was a 71-year-old stroke survivor who called police on Monday and claimed that Crusan pulled her out of her wheelchair and began to drag her around by her hair.

According to doctors, the incident left the victim with bruising and a head injury.

Crusan is employed by a homecare company called Care Sphere.

