A Westmoreland County caregiver is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reports.

Westmoreland County caretaker accused of knocking elderly stroke survivor out of wheelchair A Westmoreland County caregiver is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On