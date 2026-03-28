Couple accused of abandoning puppy in Westmoreland County after being evicted from home

A Westmoreland County couple is being accused of abandoning a puppy after they were evicted from their home.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney, back in January, police were called to a home on Route 130 in Penn Township after the landlord called for a welfare check. The landlord was worried about flooding coming from inside the residence and said that the previous tenants had changed the locks after they had been evicted.

Once officers were able to gain entry to the residence, they found that flooding from an upstairs bathroom caused the ceiling and drywall to collapse. They believed that the sink was intentionally clogged to cause further damage to the residence.

Inside the bathroom, police found a dog that did not have access to food or water.

An investigation found that Michael Albright and Heather Dunlap were the owners and had previously been evicted from the home.

Once police made contact with both of them, Dunlap told officers she hadn't fed the dog in 48 hours because she could not afford the food.

Now, both Albright and Dunlap are facing animal cruelty and neglect charges for the dog, while Albright is being accused of causing the flooding intentionally, and he will be facing additional charges, including criminal mischief.