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Couple accused of abandoning puppy in Westmoreland County after being evicted from home

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A Westmoreland County couple is being accused of abandoning a puppy after they were evicted from their home. 

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney, back in January, police were called to a home on Route 130 in Penn Township after the landlord called for a welfare check. The landlord was worried about flooding coming from inside the residence and said that the previous tenants had changed the locks after they had been evicted. 

Once officers were able to gain entry to the residence, they found that flooding from an upstairs bathroom caused the ceiling and drywall to collapse. They believed that the sink was intentionally clogged to cause further damage to the residence. 

Inside the bathroom, police found a dog that did not have access to food or water. 

An investigation found that Michael Albright and Heather Dunlap were the owners and had previously been evicted from the home. 

Once police made contact with both of them, Dunlap told officers she hadn't fed the dog in 48 hours because she could not afford the food. 

Now, both Albright and Dunlap are facing animal cruelty and neglect charges for the dog, while Albright is being accused of causing the flooding intentionally, and he will be facing additional charges, including criminal mischief. 

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