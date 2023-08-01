Westmoreland Co. partners with Cribs for Kids to promote safe sleeping habits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Westmoreland County has announced a new partnership with Cribs for Kids to help parents learn safe sleeping habits and help families in needs.

Westmoreland County leaders are stressing that everyone needs to know that babies should sleep alone and on their back in a crib.

"Grandparents should know because when they had their babies, especially older grandparents, we were told to put babies on their stomachs to sleep," said Andrea Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer for Cribs for Kids. "Now we know better, so we do better."

Cribs for Kids has already distributed more than 900,000 cribs nationwide.

Safe sleep classes will be available county-wide for anyone wanting to learn.