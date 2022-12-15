Westmoreland Co. cutting ties with long-time private pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Westmoreland County is cutting ties with forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht.

Wecht has served as the county's private pathologist for more than 50 years.

The Tribune-Review reports that Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson cited concerns over 'personnel defections' in Wecht's office.

Carson also said Wecht's age, which is 92, was considered, and told the Trib they 'can't be caught with our guard down.'

Wecht said he was blindsided by the move and that he'll continue doing autopsies for coroners in several other counties.