Several football players from Westinghouse and University Prep suspended for City League semifinals

Westinghouse and University Prep football players suspended from the City League semifinals

Westinghouse and University Prep football players suspended from the City League semifinals

Westinghouse and University Prep football players suspended from the City League semifinals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A large portion of the Westinghouse and University Prep football teams are suspended for the City League semifinals this week.

The PIAA has suspended multiple players from both teams after they got into a fight when the two teams played each other last week.

Westinghouse was leading the game 43-6 when the fight happened and the game was called in the third quarter.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson says that Westinghouse will play this week with 'a significantly reduced roster' and that ten University Prep players have also been suspended.

Westinghouse is appealing the PIAA's decision to suspend its players.

A rematch between the two teams could be possible in the City League championship game if each team wins this week.

University Prep plays Allderdice and Westinghouse plays Perry. The winners of the two games will play for the championship next week.