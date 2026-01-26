Watch CBS News
Weather

How much snow did West Virginia get? A look at snow totals from Sunday's storm.

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A "dangerous combination" winter storm hit West Virginia over the weekend, bringing snow, ice, rain and freezing rain, officials said.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a news release that recovery efforts continued Monday after the winter storm knocked out power to thousands. While snow totals in some parts of the state were lower than initially forecast, the governor said freezing rain caused significant icing. 

"Our highway crews, emergency management teams, first responders, and utility workers have been working around the clock in extremely difficult conditions to keep the rest of us safe," Morrisey said in the news release. "I applaud their professionalism and dedication as they help get us through these tough few days."

The storm dropped more than 10 inches of snow in multiple counties. Here's a look at snow totals from around West Virginia as of Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

West Virginia snow totals

Brooke County

  • Hooverson Heights: 10 inches

Hancock County

  • Newell: 16 inches
  • Chester: 10 inches

Marion County

  • Fairmount: 6.4 inches

Marshall County

  • Valley Grove: 13 inches
  • Cameron: 13 inches
  • Moundsville: 10 inches

Monongalia County

  • Brookhaven: 7.5 inches
  • Westover: 7 inches

Ohio County

  • Valley Grove: 10 inches
  • Clearview: 9 inches

Preston County

  • Rowlesburg: 6 inches
  • Reedsville: 6 inches

Tucker County

  • Davis: 18.3 inches

Wetzel County

  • Glover Gap: 8.5 inches
  • New Marinsville: 7.5 inches

Note: These totals are preliminary.

Snow totals from the historic winter storm that hit the Pittsburgh area this weekend can be found here.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue