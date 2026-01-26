How much snow did West Virginia get? A look at snow totals from Sunday's storm.

A "dangerous combination" winter storm hit West Virginia over the weekend, bringing snow, ice, rain and freezing rain, officials said.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a news release that recovery efforts continued Monday after the winter storm knocked out power to thousands. While snow totals in some parts of the state were lower than initially forecast, the governor said freezing rain caused significant icing.

"Our highway crews, emergency management teams, first responders, and utility workers have been working around the clock in extremely difficult conditions to keep the rest of us safe," Morrisey said in the news release. "I applaud their professionalism and dedication as they help get us through these tough few days."

The storm dropped more than 10 inches of snow in multiple counties. Here's a look at snow totals from around West Virginia as of Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

West Virginia snow totals

Brooke County

Hooverson Heights: 10 inches

Hancock County

Newell: 16 inches

Chester: 10 inches

Marion County

Fairmount: 6.4 inches

Marshall County

Valley Grove: 13 inches

Cameron: 13 inches

Moundsville: 10 inches

Monongalia County

Brookhaven: 7.5 inches

Westover: 7 inches

Ohio County

Valley Grove: 10 inches

Clearview: 9 inches

Preston County

Rowlesburg: 6 inches

Reedsville: 6 inches

Tucker County

Davis: 18.3 inches

Wetzel County

Glover Gap: 8.5 inches

New Marinsville: 7.5 inches

Note: These totals are preliminary.

Snow totals from the historic winter storm that hit the Pittsburgh area this weekend can be found here.