WVU quarterback Garrett Greene entering NFL Draft as a wide receiver

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) -- West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene has announced he's entering the NFL Draft as a wide receiver.

Greene recently finished his final season at WVU and announced on social media that he'll be trying to get into the NFL at a different position.

The longtime Mountaineers quarterback was the starter for the past two seasons.

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene rolls out of the pocket against Pitt during the 107th playing of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

During his career at WVU, he threw for over 5,300 yards with 36 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions.

With college football in the books for the Tallahassee native, Greene says he's focused on the NFL as a receiver instead of a quarterback.

"Having sung Country Roads for the last time as a Mountaineer, I would like to announce my entry into the 2025 NFL Draft as a wide receiver," Greene said. "I look forward to this next chapter of my career and the opportunity to continue playing the game I love at the highest level."

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.