Man charged with kidnaping after missing North Carolina girl found at West Virginia Walmart, police say

A man was charged after a missing girl from North Carolina was found at a Walmart in Marshall County, West Virginia, authorities said.

Luke Henderson, of Moundsville, was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police officers found the missing 11-year-old girl at a Walmart in Moundsville on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WTRF reported.

Law enforcement swarmed the Walmart on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. after information from the FBI indicated that the girl's electronic device was pinging in the area. The store was locked down, and officers searched for the girl, who was found with a woman, the TV station reported.

The woman was reportedly detained and questioned by law enforcement, which led police to Henderson's home in Moundsville. He was then taken into custody without incident. The woman is reportedly not a person of interest in the investigation.

Police, according to WTRF, made arrangements for the girl to return to North Carolina. The girl reportedly told police that she was taken from her home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in finding the missing girl. Police are still investigating. No other information was released by law enforcement on Tuesday.