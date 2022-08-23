Watch CBS News
West Virginia man accused of planting fake bombs

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (KDKA) — A man was arrested after allegedly placing two fake explosive devices in Bluefield, West Virginia. 

James Fowler, 50, is charged with possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, false reports concerning bombs and explosive devices, and threats of a terrorist act, according to West Virginia MetroNews.

The devices were found inside Bluefield's federal building and a church. Police cleared the federal building and the church and dismantled the devices. 

There were no reported injuries. Fowler was taken to jail.

