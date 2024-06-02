West Virginia hotel where several people were sickened had no carbon monoxide detectors

A West Virginia hotel where several people were sickened by a carbon monoxide leak had no such detectors as required by state code, the state fire marshal's office said.

Emergency crews took seven people to a hospital following the May 26 leak at the Microtel Inn near Gassaway, while several other hotel guests transported themselves to be evaluated, the fire marshal's office said in a news release.

Two adults at the hotel called Braxton County 911 complaining of weakness, nausea and numbness in their extremities. Several fire departments were summoned to assist. After elevated carbon monoxide levels were found in the hotel, natural gas service was turned off, a local gas utility was contacted and the building was ventilated, the statement said.

An inspection by the state fire marshal's office afterward found no carbon monoxide detectors in the hotel. The facility installed temporary detectors later that day, and permanent detectors were being ordered to attach to its fire alarm system. Gas water heaters also were inspected by a licensed contractor and placed back in service.

Are carbon monoxide detectors required in hotels?

Under state code, hotels are required to have carbon monoxide detectors. Violators are subject to fines of $250 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense and $2,000 for subsequent offenses.

An email left with Microtel Inn parent Wyndham Hotels and Resorts seeking comment wasn't immediately returned Sunday.