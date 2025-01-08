2 West Virginia hospital workers charged in death of non-verbal patient left in scalding bath for nearly an hour

TERRA ALTA, W. Va. (KDKA) — Two workers at a state-run hospital in West Virginia have been charged in connection with the death of a 61-year-old non-verbal man who investigators said was left in a scalding hot bath for nearly an hour.

Kylah Beard, a certified nursing assistant from Morgantown, and Delilah Clayburn-Hill, a registered nurse from Buckhannon, were charged with felony neglect of an incapacitated adult by a caregiver resulting in the incapacitated adult's death, the West Virginia attorney general announced on Wednesday.

Larry Hedrick died on Jan. 12 of last year, about a week after he was left in 134-degree water for 47 minutes at Hopemont Hospital in Preston County, where he required round-the-clock care, authorities said.

Investigators with the attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit said Beard helped 61-year-old Hedrick into a tub to give him a bath, but she "unreasonably" failed to check the water temperature gauge. The scalding water gave Hedrick second- and third-degree burns and blisters, which authorities said Hill was told about, but she failed to give him appropriate care.

Hedrick was later taken to a burn trauma unit, where he died.

"This is a very disturbing case and there needs to be accountability for the horrific death of the victim, Mr. Larry Hedrick, who was supposed to be under the care of medical professionals," West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement. "Our MFCU investigators and our office will assist Prosecutor Shay and his team in any way we can to make sure justice is served."

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit said it's continuing to investigate other people who didn't provide direct "hands-on" care to Hedrick but whose actions may have violated criminal statutes. Whatever they find will be reported to the Preston County prosecuting attorney.