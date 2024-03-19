Elderly non-verbal man dies after being left in scalding hot whirlpool at West Virginia care facility

TERRA ALTA, W. Va. (KDKA) -- An elderly, non-verbal man died after being left too long in a whirlpool of scalding hot water at a state-run long-term care facility in West Virginia.

Four nurses have been fired in connection with the patient's death at Hopemont Hospital in Preston County.

During an investigation into the man's death, it was revealed a malfunctioning thermostat on a water tank caused the water to get too hot. Hospital staff allegedly knew of the problem 30 days prior to the death and did nothing about it.

"It looks like his skin has melted," said Disability Rights of West Virginia legal director Mike Folio.

The elderly non-verbal man's death has been described as something you'd only see in a Stephen King fiction novel. Instead, it's true.

A patient at the Hopemont Hospital died from burns he suffered after being left too long in a whirlpool of scalding hot water.

The man, who required round-the-clock care, was left in the whirlpool unattended for 47 minutes with a water temperature of 134 degrees.

"Imagine if you're in a whirlpool of scalding water for 47 minutes but you can't verbalize pain. And even if you did there was no one there to intervene," Folio said.

The advocacy group Disability Rights of West Virginia investigated the man's death at the state-run long-term facility. Folio told KDKA-TV the group's investigation uncovered even more startling information.

"Roughly 30 days prior to this episode, one of the RNs at Hopemont sent an internal email advising staff about concerns of hot water and specifically said that there is a fear that patients may get burned," Folio said.

In an email to KDKA-TV, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities said in part:

"Hopemont Hospital administration and DHF have taken steps to prevent future occurrences including providing staff training on monitoring water temperatures prior to and during resident bathing and making repairs and upgrades to the facility's hot water system."

In the wake of their patient's death, the DHF fired four nurses in connection with the incident -- three contracted and one employed by the state. This has raised questions and concerns about the state's vetting of contract nurses.

"It's a system's failure, top to bottom. Because if you have knowledge of this hazard 30 days before it actually killed somebody, you would take action," Folio said.

KDKA-TV talked with the Preston County sheriff who says he cannot comment on the investigation. It's still unclear if criminal charges will be filed against the four nurses who were fired.