Man arrested in triple shooting that killed basketball coach and city worker in West Virginia

A man was arrested in Ohio in connection with a triple shooting in West Virginia that killed a beloved basketball coach and a city worker last week.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Huntington Police Department said Kevante White of Akron was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Stark County, Ohio. The 27-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree murder and a count of malicious wounding, police said.

Police said Adrian Phillips and Derious Johnson were killed in the shooting on Feb. 20 in Huntington. A third shooting victim was last listed in stable condition, police said. They have not been identified.

Johnson was a middle school basketball coach at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington, while Phillips worked for Huntington's Public Works Department in the Street Division.

"Adrian and Derious were brothers," Huntington Mayor Patrick J. Farrell said in a Facebook post last week. "This tragedy has devastated a family and shaken our community."

Huntington police said White traveled to Akron after the shooting, leading to officials requesting help from the U.S. Marshals Service. The 27-year-old man is being held at a correctional facility in Stark County as a fugitive. He is awaiting extradition to West Virginia.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Authorities ask anyone with information on the triple shooting to call Huntington police at 304-696-4444.

"This violence is unacceptable," Farrell's Facebook post from last week said. "We will not tolerate this brutality in our city."