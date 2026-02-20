Beloved basketball coach and city worker killed in West Virginia triple shooting

A beloved basketball coach and a city worker were killed in a triple shooting in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday morning.

The Huntington Police Department said in a post on Facebook that the shooting happened on 14th Street around 2:30 a.m. At the scene, law enforcement found two men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A third man arrived at the hospital after the shooting, Huntington police said, but his condition was not released.

Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins told CBS affiliate WOWK that the two men killed were 26-year-old Adrian Phillips and 39-year-old Derious Johnson. The third victim was not immediately identified.

"Adrian and Derious were brothers," a Facebook post from Huntington Mayor Patrick J. Farrell said. "This tragedy has devastated a family and shaken our community."

Huntington police did not release additional information on the shooting on Friday. It was not immediately clear if there were any arrests or suspects. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 304-696-4444.

"This violence is unacceptable," Farrell's Facebook post said. "We will not tolerate this brutality in our city. Law enforcement is fully engaged, and we will use every available resource to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible."

Basketball coach in West Virginia killed

St. Joseph Catholic School Principal Carol Templeton said in a Facebook post that Johnson was a "beloved coach, mentor, parent, and friend." He was a middle school basketball coach at the school in Huntington.

"As our school community begins processing this unbelievable grief, our chaplain, grief counselors, and mental health professionals will be on hand to be with our students and staff during this time," Templeton's Facebook post said.

Mayor Farrell called Johnson "a mentor who invested deeply in young people."

West Virginia city worker fatally shot

Phillips worked for Huntington's Public Works Department in the Street Division, the city said, adding that his death was a "tragic loss."

"He was always eager to learn and improve, and he was never without a smile," the city said. "He will be remembered and deeply missed."

Mayor Farrell said that the 26-year-old "showed up every day to serve this community with professionalism and pride. His loss is deeply felt across our City team."