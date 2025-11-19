West Virginia man charged after 2-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound

A man in West Virginia was charged after a 2-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Zachary O'Sullivan, of Martinsburg, was charged with child neglect resulting in death, according to a post on Facebook on Monday from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. O'Sullivan was released on a $25,000 bond, authorities added.

Law enforcement said in the post that deputies responded to Needmore Road for a reported shooting on Nov. 14 at around 5:45 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 2-year-old boy who had been shot. He later died from his injuries, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how the boy was shot. No other information surrounding the boy's death was released by law enforcement, including O'Sullivan's relationship with the toddler.

Police said the deputies' investigation led to charges against the 29-year-old man.

"The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family during this tragedy. This remains an active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time," the post on Facebook said.