West View Water Authority workers could begin strike at any time with no contract resolution in sight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The union representing West View Water Authority workers says the rank and file could hit the picket line anytime. Talks between the union and the water authority continue to drag on with no resolution.

What does that mean for customers?

The pumps, filters, and processing machinery at the West View Water Authority Plant on the Ohio River continue to do the job.

The men and women who keep the place running may find themselves walking off the job. The company and union have been trying to work out a new deal since September of last year. Restaurant owner Joe Ebicki is keeping a close eye on the situation for a very good reason.

"Without water, we can't do too much in the kitchen or out here in the dining room," Elbicki said, owner of Joe's Rusty Nail.

Elbicki is one of 200,000 customers in 32 municipalities over three counties that rely on the water authority's service.

"It's a matter of give and take. I don't know how far apart they are as far as negotiations."

The Utility Workers Union of America Local 416 wants what they call secure living wages and cost-sharing for health care.

They say the water authority needs to come to the table.

Union employees have already turned down two offers from the utility provider.

The water authority says they're trying to adapt to several economic factors, including health care.

I believe they should strike. People are struggling," said Lori Howsare.

Howsare lives in Bellview. She says she's willing to pay more if it means workers get what they deserve.

"I would definitely take a rent raise to pay for the water authority," she added.

The strike authorization means water authority employees could leave the job at any time. No new negotiations are scheduled.