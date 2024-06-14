West Mifflin leaders answer questions about ordinance limiting pets

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A proposed law limiting pets in West Mifflin has generated controversy.

The borough said leaders are considering an ordinance limiting the amount of pets residents can have to five. If passed, owners would be limited to a maximum of three dogs and could have no more than five cats or dogs combined.

KDKA-TV asked the borough's solicitor what if residents are over the limit.

KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish: "What if you have four well-behaved dogs, never had a complaint? You're not going to go looking for them?"

"I can assure you no. I don't believe anyone's ever going to have that issue in West Mifflin," borough solicitor Phil DiLucente said.

Many residents said they fear they will have to surrender their animals or put them down if the ordinance passes. DiLucente said that is not the case.

"We're not going to force anyone to get rid of any animals and they're going to have overwhelmed shelters. This is a very animal-friendly borough and a very animal-friendly borough council. So, we're going to get it right."

The borough manager told KDKA-TV on Thursday that the ordinance was drafted to eliminate nuisance animals after a dog attack a few months ago.

DiLucente says there have been multiple drafts of this ordinance, including one that showed a grandfather clause that was later removed.

The borough said leaders will not finalize or vote until they get it right.

"We're exploring every and any option you can imagine," DiLucente said, "Every council member loves dogs. They love cats. We want to make it right. And it will be made right before this is over."

The public is invited to the borough meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The ordinance is on the agenda.