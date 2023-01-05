West Mifflin native Logan Cooley scores goal for Team USA at World Junior Championships
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's own Logan Cooley scored a goal for Team USA at the World Junior Championships on Wednesday.
Cooley, a West Mifflin native and the 3rd overall pick in this past year's NHL Draft, scored a goal to put Team USA up 1-0 against Canada.
Team USA went ahead 2-0, but Canada scored six unanswered goals to eliminate Team USA.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.