Watch CBS News
Sports

West Mifflin native Logan Cooley scores goal for Team USA at World Junior Championships

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 4, 2023 (Pt. 1)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: January 4, 2023 (Pt. 1) 05:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's own Logan Cooley scored a goal for Team USA at the World Junior Championships on Wednesday.

Cooley, a West Mifflin native and the 3rd overall pick in this past year's NHL Draft, scored a goal to put Team USA up 1-0 against Canada.

Team USA went ahead 2-0, but Canada scored six unanswered goals to eliminate Team USA. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 1:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.