West Mifflin Area School District investigating alleged hazing incident involving high school baseball team

Garrett Behanna
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
The West Mifflin Area School District is investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the district's high school baseball team while competing in Florida. 

The district said via a news release that it has been made aware of the allegations and is gathering more evidence.

"The safety and well-being of our students are of the utmost importance, and we are following all established policies and procedures to thoroughly investigate the matter," the news release said. "The District is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students, both on and off school grounds, and will take appropriate action based on the findings of this investigation."

"Any form of hazing or inappropriate behavior is completely unacceptable and does not align with the values we uphold as a District," said Mr. Jeffrey Soles, Superintendent of West Mifflin Area School District. "We are fully committed to holding all individuals involved accountable for their actions, and we will ensure that appropriate steps are taken as we continue to investigate."

The district said it will not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

