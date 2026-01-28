1 person killed in West Deer Township house fire, officials say

One person has died after a house fire in West Deer Township, Allegheny County, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Trump Road just before 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services later confirmed to KDKA-TV that one person had died as a result of the blaze. The victim's identity has not been made public.

The county fire marshal is investigating.