Watch CBS News
Local News

Weekend Planner: Family fall fun

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend Planner: Family fall fun
Weekend Planner: Family fall fun 01:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and there is so much to do with the family coming up!

Fort Ligonier Days

Festivities will get underway on Friday with the parade being held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

There will be tons of music and events all weekend, including a 5k run on Sunday. It's always a big hit and a lot of family fun.

Click here for more information.

Autumnfest at Seven Springs

The event will include a craft and artisan market with vendors set up, a kids zone, and a pumpkin patch for kids.

There will also be live music. If you can't make it this weekend, they do have one more weekend of Autumnfest on October 22 and 23. 

Click here for more information.

40th Annual Latin American and Caribbean Festival

The event is being held at Pitt at the Posvar Hall Patio on Bouquet Street.

There will be food, vendors, music, performers, and arts and crafts.

While the event may take place at Pitt, it's open all members of the community.  Click here for more.

Heather Abraham
Heather Abraham - KDKA

Heather Abraham anchors KDKA's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield. The pair also co-host "Pittsburgh Today Live" weekday mornings.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.