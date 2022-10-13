Weekend Planner: Family fall fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and there is so much to do with the family coming up!

Fort Ligonier Days

Festivities will get underway on Friday with the parade being held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

There will be tons of music and events all weekend, including a 5k run on Sunday. It's always a big hit and a lot of family fun.

Click here for more information.

Autumnfest at Seven Springs

The event will include a craft and artisan market with vendors set up, a kids zone, and a pumpkin patch for kids.

There will also be live music. If you can't make it this weekend, they do have one more weekend of Autumnfest on October 22 and 23.

Click here for more information.

40th Annual Latin American and Caribbean Festival

The event is being held at Pitt at the Posvar Hall Patio on Bouquet Street.

There will be food, vendors, music, performers, and arts and crafts.

While the event may take place at Pitt, it's open all members of the community. Click here for more.