3 Waynesburg University football players charged with attacking student in dorm

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three college football players are facing serious charges for what school officials are calling an on-campus altercation at Waynesburg University.

Police say the alleged assault happened inside a dorm room in Martin Hall. All three football players involved, according to teammates, have been kicked off the team.

"I heard about the football players from a couple friends of mine," said sophomore Olivia Toth.

It's the buzz on campus this week: three student-athletes on the football team were charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, harassment and assault after a fight broke out.

"I was really taken aback because I didn't expect students attending this university to be acting in that way," said Toth.

According to the criminal complaint, Ja Shawn Wyckoff, Omari Scott and Deon Windham forced their way into a dorm room in Martin Hall over the weekend and attacked another student. The victim, who told police he didn't know the trio, says Scott repeatedly punched him in the head and face, injuring his lip and jaw.

When questioned by officers, Windham claimed the fight was over a stolen pair of shoes and a pet fish that had been dumped out of the bowl.

"There should be a punishment for doing those kinds of things," said sophomore Daiquiri Pase.

"If you do those actions you should have severe consequences," Pase added.

According to several football players KDKA-TV talked to on campus Wednesday, they were told during a meeting with the head coach that all three players were kicked off the team.

While university officials won't elaborate on disciplinary action, they released a statement saying:

"Waynesburg University is aware of the altercation that occurred on campus. These matters are treated very seriously. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our campus community and any threats to such, and/or violations of our student code of conduct, will be handled swiftly by the university and law enforcement, as appropriate."

"Because this is a Christian university we really shouldn't be tolerating actions like that. Whatever decisions that the president made or whatever enforcement was involved, that's the correct decision," Toth said.

A preliminary hearing is set for later this month on Sept. 25 for all three.