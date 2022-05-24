Watch CBS News
Local News

2 accused of killing Waynesburg couple could face death penalty

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 accused of killing Waynesburg couple could face death penalty
2 accused of killing Waynesburg couple could face death penalty 00:27

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people accused of killing a couple in Waynesburg could face the death penalty.

shawna-smith-cortland-rogers.png
(Photos: Greene County Prison)

Judy Hunter and Kevin Williford were found shot to death in a home on Morris Street in February after their landlord said he hadn't heard from his tenants in several days.

Shawna Smith and Cortland Rogers are facing charges in the deaths of Hunter and Williford and could now face the death penalty. 

Police said the victims and suspects knew each other. 

First published on May 23, 2022 / 8:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.