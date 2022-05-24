2 accused of killing Waynesburg couple could face death penalty

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people accused of killing a couple in Waynesburg could face the death penalty.

(Photos: Greene County Prison)

Judy Hunter and Kevin Williford were found shot to death in a home on Morris Street in February after their landlord said he hadn't heard from his tenants in several days.

Shawna Smith and Cortland Rogers are facing charges in the deaths of Hunter and Williford and could now face the death penalty.

Police said the victims and suspects knew each other.