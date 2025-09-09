Wawa to open stores in Centre County, inching farther into Sheetz's territory

Wawa is opening several stores in Centre County, continuing to inch toward the Sheetz stronghold of western Pennsylvania.

At a community event in State College, Wawa announced plans to open several stores in Centre County, Mifflin County and Clinton County, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

Wawa said the first locations are expected to open in 2026, with more planned for the years ahead, according to WTAJ. The new stores are projected to employ a total of 350 people, along with hiring 140 local contractors for construction.

The Sheetz-Wawa debate divides Pennsylvania. The western half usually sides with Altoona-based Sheetz, while the eastern half picks Wawa, which is headquartered near Philadelphia.

Wawa has been expanding into Sheetz's territory in recent years, opening stores in Ohio and West Virginia. Wawa operates more than 1,100 locations in states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Alabama.

Sheetz, meanwhile, celebrated the grand opening of its 800th store in Raleigh, North Carolina, last month. The company says it plans to have 1,000 locations by 2028. Sheetz currently operates stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina.

The rivalry was in the national spotlight last year when then-President Joe Biden stopped at a Sheetz while visiting Pittsburgh. But he played it neutral, making an appearance at a Wawa store in Philadelphia the next day.