President Joe Biden stops at Wawa in Philadelphia with Mayor Cherelle Parker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden stopped at Wawa on Thursday during his Philadelphia visit to campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

Biden stopped at the Wawa in Center City near Independence Hall with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Biden ordered a classic-size Italian hoagie with American cheese and a black-white milkshake from the Delaware County-based convenience store that recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Parker opted for the more nutritional option and ordered a yogurt.

The trip to Philly marked Biden's third stop in Pennsylvania this week as he prepares for a rematch against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 general election.

During the Philly trip, more than a dozen members of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s family, including six of his siblings, endorsed Biden for president as he pursues Biden's job as an independent.

The visit to Philly also marked the fourth time Biden was in the Philadelphia area in 2024.

Earlier this week, Biden went to his birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and discussed the economy and proposed higher taxes for the wealth at the Carpenters Training Center.

On Wednesday, Biden was on the western side of the Commonwealth in Pittsburgh, where he visited the headquarters of the United Steelworkers Union. During the visit, he pledged that U.S. Steel would remain an American company and took aim at Trump.

Biden also stopped by Sheetz, a convenience store with headquarters in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with Pittsburgh-area leaders and bought sandwiches for construction workers.