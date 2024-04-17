President Biden stops at Pittsburgh-area Sheetz to buy sandwiches for construction workers

President Biden stops at Sheetz to pickup sandwiches for construction workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Joe Biden stopped at Sheetz with Pittsburgh-area leaders to pick up sandwiches for construction workers during his visit Wednesday.

The presidential motorcade pulled into the Sheetz gas station in Moon Township around 3:30 p.m., according to pool reporters. Wearing his aviators, Biden talked to customers and posed for a selfie. At the counter, he handed over some money and picked up takeout bags before posing for pictures with employees.

He left the store a few minutes later with an aide behind him carrying a box of snacks, the pool report says.

The White House confirmed Biden stopped at Sheetz with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato to pick up sandwiches for construction workers. A spokesperson for Sheetz said Biden's team placed a large order online that also included fruit and other ready-to-eat items.

"Everyone loves a good Sheetz Run, even the President of the United States," Sheetz said in a statement.

Biden later stopped at the construction site of the Pittsburgh International Airport's terminal to drop off the sandwiches and shake hands with workers, according to the pool report.

While in Pittsburgh, Biden spoke at the United Steelworkers headquarters to announce new actions he says will protect the U.S. steel and shipbuilding industry from China's unfair practices.

While there, he pushed back against the proposed merger between U.S. Steel and a Japanese company. U.S. Steel's stockholders voted "overwhelmingly" last week to approve a nearly $15 billion merger with Nippon Steel, Japan's largest steelmaker.

"U.S. Steel has been an iconic American company for more than a century and it should remain a totally American company," Biden said to applause. "American-owned, American-operated by American union steelworkers, the best in the world. And that's going to happen. I promise you."