Water levels slowly rise at the Beaver Run Reservoir, but conservation order remains

Westmoreland County, Pa. (KDKA) — Water levels are on the rise at the Beaver Run Reservoir.

Recent weather conditions have helped, but it's still not enough to lift the conservation order for many customers served by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

"We're still down about 7 feet average this time of year, but it's recovering nicely," said Matt Junker, a spokesperson for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County is more than 1,000 square miles. The Beaver Run Watershed upstream of the dam is about 44.5 square miles. It has to rain or snow within that area to fill the reservoir.

While conservation and recent precipitation have helped, according to officials, there is still a shortage of 6 billion gallons.

Consequently, the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is continuing to ask customers to watch their water usage.

"We appreciate your cooperation that will help the reservoir recover more quickly," Junker said. "Every drop helps."