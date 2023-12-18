Watch CBS News
Mandatory water conservation order in place for Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A mandatory water conservation order is in place for customers of the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County's northern system as levels in the Beaver Run reservoir continue to drop. 

The order also affects four outlying systems that are supplied water from the Beaver Run Reservoir, the water authority says.An interactive map of the affected area can be found online

The average person uses 62 gallons of water per day, and the goal of the order is to reduce water use by 10% to 56 gallons per day. 

The water authority says the reservoir has dipped to an elevation of 1,033 feet above sea level. Since the beginning of September, the reservoir has only received 8.89 inches of rain, compared to the 12.83 inches it usually sees. 

"We are doing what we can to aggressively look for and repair leaks, and make our system as efficient as possible, to help keep this conservation order as brief as possible. But we need your continued support," said Resident Manager Michael F. Kukura in a news release. 

The water authority says with the public's cooperation, it hopes to avoid emergency restrictions, where water rationing can happen. Tips for conserving water can be found on the water authority's website

The water authority says the reservoir is "experiencing a hangover" from a lack of snow over last winter, and there's rain that falls in some areas but not others. Rain totals so far in 2023 have been "extremely inconsistent" and there have been fewer precipitation events. 

In 1991, a widespread drought led to such low levels in the reservoir the water authority said its board had to fine customers who refused to conserve water. 

