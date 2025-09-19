Watch CBS News
Butler County being asked to reduce nonessential water use due to lack of rainfall

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
On Friday morning, Pennsylvania American Water sent a notice to customers requesting a voluntary reduction of nonessential water usage due to a lack of rainfall. 

"The lack of precipitation has impacted water levels in Butler's source waters, Thorn Run and Lake Oneida," said Pennsylvania American Water's Northwest Director of Operations Jon Natale. "We're asking customers to voluntarily reduce non-essential water use in an effort to prevent additional restrictions."

The voluntary notice applies to several areas, including the City of Butler, Connoquenessing, East Butler, Saxonburg, Butler Township, Center Township, Clinton Township, Donegal Township, Forward Township, Franklin Township, Jackson Township, Jefferson, Lancaster, Oakland, Penn, and Summit. 

"Small changes in daily habits and simple water reduction measures can make a difference if dry weather continues," added Natale.

Pennsylvania American Water said nonessential uses include watering of lawns, trees, shrubs, or any other types of plants. Washing streets, garages, sidewalks, and driveways. Ornamental usage, including fountains, waterfalls, and others. 

The conservation request is expected to be in effect until further notice. 

More resources and other guidance can be found on the Pennsylvania American Water website at this link

Patrick Damp

