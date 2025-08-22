Watch live: Clairton vs. Imani Christian high school football live stream

It's a football Friday in western Pennsylvania, marking the return of the Steelers High School Football Showcase Game of the Week.

Tonight's game of the week, which airs on KDKA+ and streams live on CBS News Pittsburgh by watching the live player above, features Imani Christian vs. Clairton.

Kickoff between the Saints and the Bears at the brand new Tyler Boyd Stadium in Clairton is set for 7 p.m.

A ribbon cutting for the new stadium was held on Thursday and the ceremony was a way to honor countless memories made by Boyd at Clairton and the countless more that the current players hope to have.

The brand new Tyler Boyd Stadium was unveiled Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. KDKA Drone Team / Chris Hoffman

For Boyd, a former Pitt football star and NFL player, the honor of having the field named after him left him speechless.

"I'm very happy and overwhelmed," Boyd said about the honor.

Clairton eyeing a return to WPIAL title game

The Clairton Bears' defense was historically good last season as they posted ten shutouts on their way to a 13-1 record, never allowing more than seven points until their 21-20 loss to Fort Cherry in the WPIAL 1A Championship game at Acrisure Stadium in November.

Clairton head coach Wayne Wade said his team's defensive unit could be better this year than last year.

"We're bigger, stronger, faster," Wade told the Post-Gazette. "It might be another one of those defensive years for us."

Clairton quarterback Jeff Thompson III fires a pass to a receiver during the WPIAL 1A Quarterfinals on Nov. 1, 2024 against Rochester at Ringgold High School's Joe Montana Stadium.Clairton won the game 56-0. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Quarterback Jeff Thompson III returns for his senior year after passing for 1,882 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

"He's one of the more intelligent quarterbacks I've had," Wade said. "He knows where the mismatches are."

Clairton's most recent of its 14 WPIAL titles came in 2019.

Imani Christian hoping to get over the hump

Imani Christian made it to the WPIAL 3A Semifinals last year after moving up in classification, and this year, the Saints are looking to make it to the title game.

Head coach LaRoi Johnson's third year with Imani Christian saw his team earn the No. 1 overall seed in Class 3A, but the Saints came up short, losing to Avonworth in the semifinals.

Gabe Jenkins rushed for over 1,200 yards for Imani Christian last year and this year, the rising junior is expected to take the snaps at quarterback for the Saints. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Junior running back Gabe Jenkins rushed for 1,283 yards last season and scored 18 touchdowns. With the graduation of quarterback Steve Vandiver, Jenkins is expected to be the team's signal caller.

The bulk of Jenkins' carries are likely going to go to senior running back David Davis, who committed to Penn State earlier this year.

Imani Christian is seeking its first WPIAL title in school history.

This year's lineup of games on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

August 29 - Peters Township at McKeesport

September 5 - Mars at North Hills

September 12 - Bethel Park at West Mifflin

September 19 - Penn Hills at Aliquippa

September 26 - Avonworth at Central Valley

October 3 - South Fayette at Upper St. Clair

October 10 - Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry

October 17 - North Allegheny at Pine-Richland

October 24 - Fan Vote