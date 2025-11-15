Watch live: Bethany vs. Allegheny college football live stream

It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Bethany Bisons are set to face the Allegheny Gators this week in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV.

Allegheny (3-6) hosts today's game and heads into the contest having lost three of their last four games. Their only win in the recent four-game stretch came three weeks ago on the road against Hiram.

Meanwhile, Bethany (1-8) are coming off their lone win this season against Thiel last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Frank B. Fuhrer Field in Meadville.