Washington bike show canceled after local bar says they were targeted and attacked by motorcycle club

The City of Washington's Rally on Main bike show has been canceled after a local bar says it was targeted and attacked by a motorcycle club.

The city announced Monday afternoon that this year's event, which was set to feature live music, food trucks, vendors, and a best of show motorcycle competition, has been canceled and said it was "due to an unfortunate event that occurred in Washington County over the weekend."

Forty Bar & Grille later said on social media that their establishment was targeted in a "brutal and unprovoked attack" at the hands of an area motorcycle club on Saturday night.

The bar said the violent act was traumatic and caused several bartenders and guests to hide in the basement while the attack was going on.

"We want to make it absolutely clear: our bar had no affiliation, engagement, or prior dealings with this motorcycle club," the bar said. "We were victims of their intimidation and violence. Our only priority in that moment was protecting the people inside our establishment."

The Forty Bar & Grille in North Franklin Township says they were the victim of an unprovoked attack by a motorcycle club over the weekend.As the result of the alleged attack, this year's Rally On Main bike show in Washington has been canceled. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

The bar said that the aftermath of the attack has left the community shaken and that, as a result of the weekend's events, this year's Rally on Main cannot move forward.

"To our loyal patrons, our incredible staff, and the greater Washington community: please know that your safety will always remain our top priority," the bar said. "We are cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable."

The mayor of the neighboring city of Washington, Jojo Burgess, said he knows the business well.

"I go there, I eat, they have good food, they do different things and stuff like that, so it's just unfortunate what happened," Burgess said.

Now, state police are leading the investigation into what exactly happened.

Burgess said he talked to his city's police department about information on how "one biker group and another biker group got into a fight, there were gunshots."

"Whenever our officers that were assisting state police got on scene, I know that there was shell casings, blood at the scene," he said.

It's an unnerving situation that took place just days before the event.

"It was a very nice event that we really like here in the city, and it also generates revenue for our downtown businesses because of the foot traffic that's there, so that's why this was a tough decision to make," said Burgess.

After this shooting, though, Burgess said he and others wanted more security present.

"We can't force and mandate officers to stay for a festival or an event," said Burgess. He said the city of Washington's police chief even reached out to other agencies, which faced the same staffing issues.

"I know that nine times out of 10 things don't happen, but what about that one time when it does? I would've felt real bad if we didn't have protection down there and something would've happened, and we didn't take this action," Burgess said.

KDKA has reached out to the Washington County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police for more information about the alleged attack.

The City of Washington says Rally on Main will return next August.

Forty Bar and Grille employees on edge after attack

The bar's owner said she believes it was a targeted attack, and sources said the victim may have been in a different biker group.

Bartender Julia Quartur recounted the terrifying moments she witnessed early Sunday morning.

She said dozens of motorcycle club members known as the War Dogs targeted one of the bar's regulars, beating him under this booth.

Quartur says she, her coworkers and a handful of customers were so scared, they scrambled for shelter in the basement.