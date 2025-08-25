Washington High School assistant football coach Ron Todd dies after collapsing in stands

Washington High School assistant football coach Ron Todd has died after collapsing in the stands following Friday night's game against McGuffey.

The school community was notified of Todd's death on Sunday night in a letter from Washington School District Acting Superintendent, Mr. BJ Mihelci.

Todd, who was also a junior high teacher in the school district, collapsed in the stands on Friday night following Washington's 28-7 win over McGuffey, according to the WJPA Sports Network.

WJPA reports that Todd was attended to by athletic training staff and was taken to UPMC Washington hospital where he later died.

Mihelci says that grief counselors will be available for anyone who needs help processing their emotions or finding comfort in the wake of Todd's death.

Counselors will be available at the Junior/Senior High School and at the Washington Park Elementary/Intermediate School starting Monday morning.

"Please know that our entire school community is here to support each other as we navigate this loss together," Mihelci said.

A cause of death for Todd hasn't been released.



