Washington Crown Center Mall to get $40 million transformation after sale

Big changes are coming to the Washington Crown Center Mall.

In June, North Franklin Township rezoned the mall to attract a buyer, and it worked. A deal with new owners has just been finalized.

"Well, it's the move that this township has been waiting for a long time, a few years now," said North Franklin board chairman Bob Sabot.

Crown Center Mall will become Franklin Crossroads Park. The mall just sold to a joint venture between Cleveland-based PREP Funds and Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group.

The plan is to turn the front part of the mall facing I-70 into new retail and restaurants. The back side will be light industrial and business park spaces.

"I think people are gonna start to see changes almost immediately. Probably next week," Sabot said.

The new imagining for the mall will shut down the inside. All businesses on the front side will have outside entrances. The new owners will spend $40 million to make the changes.

But it's bad news for some businesses, like IronBlast's Game Zone. Neighboring tenants say they were getting a sweetheart deal due to the currently empty and rundown mall. But now they won't be able to afford the new fair market price. Others say they're happy to pay more for what will likely be much more business coming with the new changes

IronBlast Game Zone says it plans on reopening somewhere in Washington. They have a current location still in St. Clairsville, Ohio.