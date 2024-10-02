Washington County Housing Authority workers go on strike

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Tenants who need important repairs or maintenance in their homes are having their calls go unanswered because nearly three dozen workers at the Washington County Housing Authority are on strike.

"This is unfortunate, there's a lot of people who depend on the maintenance and the clerical department through the housing authority," said Harold Close, the local union's principal officer.

Thirty-three employees with Teamsters Local 585 are on strike, hitting the picket line Tuesday after their union contract expired at midnight. More than 24 hours later, there was still no agreement.

"I literally go to the store and I don't buy meat, I eat off lettuce and vegetables. There's no buying meat. You can't afford it," said union worker Bethann Hodges.

Close said negotiations are at a standstill because they disagree on wage increases over the next three years. He feels they deserve an additional $1,000 per month to be split between all the employees through the span of the contract.

"It's unfortunate we came to this point over $36,000 combined money over a three-year period," Close said.

In a statement, the Washington County Housing Authority said, "The wages offered place our employees beyond the median income for Washington County."

Director Stanley Shook also added, "Throughout the negotiations, the authority has worked towards raising the employees' wages, but that goalpost has been moved by the union and their negotiating committee."

The picketers say they aren't asking for much.

"It'll be $1.14 an hour, that's nothing. That's nothing. We need to live," Hodges said.

"I drive a car that when it rains, it rains in my car because it leaks so bad because I can't afford rent and a car payment," Hodges added.

They aren't alone. The residents they service, like Carrie Pierson, support them.

"I'm all for it cause I think they deserve every penny they can get," Pierson said.