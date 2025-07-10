Two people charged in deadly Washington County home invasion

Two men charged in deadly home invasion in Washington County

Two men are facing numerous charges after a deadly home invasion in Washington County last month. One of them, Michael Pyles of New Martinsville, West Virginia, is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and burglary, among other charges.

Washington County's district attorney, Jason Walsh, says the second suspect, Walter Winland Jr., will be officially charged Thursday.

He's facing charges of homicide and other related charges.

As investigators combed through the Smith Township home last month, light bulbs went off.

"We had a real strong idea that there was a connection – there had to be," Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said.

Police accuse Pyles and Winland Jr. of trying to rob a house on Eleanor Street in Langeloth.

37-year-old Renee Gill ended up dying inside that house.

"We believe this was in regard to drugs and money," Walsh said.

Winland told police that Pyles hit Gill in the head with a pistol.

Gill's son, Ronald Brown, came downstairs and confronted Pyles before they started fighting.

"Greed of taking more and more items came about, which led to the bigger altercation switching over to the homicide," Gagliardi said.

Winland told police that the gun Pyles had gone off twice during the fight. One hit Brown in the wrist, and the other ended up hitting Gill.

"The son was able to relay with his mom some final thoughts before she passed in that residence," Gagliardi said.

State police say that call gave them a good kickstart in their investigation.

"From there, we were able to establish suspects," Gagliardi said.

Winland's cousin told police that Winland was staying with Gill before being thrown out recently.

She also said she believed there was a romantic relationship.

"It's our understanding they had a prior relationship, and that he was a member of the residence for some time," Walsh said.

Police say Pyles' girlfriend took them to Ohio after the incident.

They then went to West Virginia, where police claim they changed clothes, destroyed evidence, and got rid of the gun.

"This incident really expanded outside of Smith Township," Gagliardi said.

Winland was arrested in Wheeling on June 20th.

Police say he had 61 glassine packets – with "bitcoin" markings – the same ones that were at Gill's house.

The Washington County DA said Winland is currently in custody in West Virginia. Pyles is currently in custody in Ohio.