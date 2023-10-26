Washington County coroner recommends district attorney bring criminal charges against officer in fatal shooting

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Washington County coroner is recommending the district attorney bring criminal charges against a police officer involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Eduardo Hoover Jr. was shot and killed by following a chase back in April and the DA originally found the shooting to be justified, but the coroner disagrees.

The Washington County Coroner said evidence presented at the inquest proves without a doubt the usage of deadly force was unnecessary and the officer responsible for Hoover Jr.'s death should be held accountable.

Hoover Jr. was shot and killed after a nearly 20-minute pursuit from Burgettstown to Washington on April 2.

The district attorney, Jason Walsh, later found officers were justified in using deadly force.

Footage from the police cruiser's dash cam and body cameras was presented at Tuesday's inquest that showed three law enforcement agencies box in Hoover Jr.'s pickup truck on Jefferson Avenue in Washington, he then backed up and rammed a Mt. Pleasant police car, drive forward into a utility pole, and backs up again toward the police car.

At that moment, shots can be heard that ultimately struck Hoover Jr. in the head and neck.

Coroner Timothy Warco concluded from testimony presented at the inquest that the manner of death was a homicide and the person responsible is Officer Tyler Evans of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Warco is recommending the district attorney bring criminal proceedings against Evans. He pointed out that Hoover was not committing any forcible felony, he was not in possession of a deadly weapon and he could not have escaped because his truck was boxed in by five police vehicles.

"While it may be conceivable that the accelerating truck could operate as a deadly weapon, the fact that it was boxed in with little room to maneuver would negate that," Warco said.

Family members of Hoover's sat in the front row and cried when Warco announced his findings. They said that today is just one step closer to justice.

"I felt it was just unjustified the way he was killed," said Lori Cook, Hoover's aunt. "It's just unreal that 38 years old and he's gone. Three kids living without their dad is unreal."

Now, the ball is in the DA's court - he can choose to file charges against the officers, but if not, Warco has said he will go to the attorney general with his findings.

Walsh is expected to hold a news conference on Friday.