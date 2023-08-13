Washington County celebrates 225th county fair

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - The Washington County Fair is celebrating its 225th year.

Sunday was the start of a brand new tradition at the fair; it was the first annual fair parade.

KDKA's own Kym Gable and her daughter were on the lead float to welcome everyone to the fairgrounds. Then, Kym was the emcee for the kickoff celebration.

Pittsburgh Today Live will be broadcasting from the fair on Monday.