Watch CBS News
Local Community

Washington County celebrates 225th county fair

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - The Washington County Fair is celebrating its 225th year.

Sunday was the start of a brand new tradition at the fair; it was the first annual fair parade.

KDKA's own Kym Gable and her daughter were on the lead float to welcome everyone to the fairgrounds. Then, Kym was the emcee for the kickoff celebration.

Pittsburgh Today Live will be broadcasting from the fair on Monday.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.