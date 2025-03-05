Suspect wanted for attempted homicide accidentally released back behind bars in Washington County

A Washington County man wanted for attempted homicide is back behind bars after the district attorney said he was accidentally released from jail.

Samuel Valle was arrested this afternoon and brought right back to the Washington County Jail after he was accidentally released in December.

Meanwhile, local officials have been very tight-lipped about the mishap and it remains unclear when or why 21-year-old Valle was released.

He's been wanted since he failed to show up for his court appearance last week, according to the Washington County District Attorney. That hearing was to face attempted homicide charges in a case dating back to 2023.

Valle didn't show up because he was accidentally released from the jail in December.

According to online documents, Valle is facing several charges in multiple counties and prior to his court hearing last week, the Westmoreland County Prison said Valle was in their jail in October, where he remained for several court appearances there through December.

On December 11, he was sentenced, then two days later, on December 13, he was transferred back to Washington.

Meanwhile, the Washington County District Attorney's Office said Valle was believed to be accidentally released on December 4.

We asked the warden and clerk of courts when Valle was actually released and both said it's an open investigation with the clerk of courts saying all paperwork for his release was handled properly.

Their office did everything right, even though the paperwork showed that Valle shouldn't have been released and his bail was continuously denied.

The district attorney said investigators tracked Valle down on Wednesday afternoon to a home in Washington where he was arrested and is now back behind bars.

Now the question is - how was he accidentally released and who will be held accountable?

"Obviously we're happy today that we apprehended this individual and nobody else was hurt or put in harm's way, especially these officers who put their lives on the line today," said Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh. "Obviously I believe the county will be looking into the whatever occurred and we'll be part of the solution."

It remains unclear who authorized his release or when it happened.

The Washington County Commissioners released a statement on Wednesday afternoon after Valle's arrest saying, "We are collaborating with the county courts to identify where the mistake occurred and ensure it doesn't happen again."

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said he was charged with homicide. That is incorrect. He was charged with attempted homicide.