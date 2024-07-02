Now-former Washington County assistant DA charged with DUI

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A now-former assistant district attorney in Washington County has been charged with DUI.

Rachel Wheeler, 37, who had been acting as an assistant district attorney, was charged Friday with two counts of DUI and failing to stop at a red light.

According to the criminal complaint, Wheeler was subjected to a breathalyzer test and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.147, above the legal limit of 0.08.

The complaint states Wheeler drove through a steady red light while driving north on Route 19 at the intersection with Racetrack Road shortly before 10 p.m. on June 21.

Wheeler eventually came to a stop in a shopping plaza at Wildflower Circle. The responding officer could smell a strong alcoholic odor coming from Wheeler's vehicle, the complaint added.

After the failed breathalyzer test, Wheeler was placed into police custody and transported to the North Strabane police station for further questioning.

While at the station, Wheeler initially refused to take another breathalyzer test but eventually agreed, according to the complaint. The second test showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.141.

Wheeler tendered her resignation effective as of July 2, according to Washington County district attorney Jason Walsh.

A preliminary hearing has not been set.